Analyzing JX Luxventure Limited(NASDAQ: JXJT) Stock as a Disaster or Opportunity

In the latest trading session, 1.55 million JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.25 changing hands around $0.92 or 39.41% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.54M. JXJT’s current price is a discount, trading about -389.23% off its 52-week high of $15.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.79, which suggests the last value was 44.92% up since then. When we look at JX Luxventure Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 34940.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.48K.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) trade information

Instantly JXJT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.69 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 39.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.39%, with the 5-day performance at 6.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) is 4.78% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10510.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.33 days.

JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2023 estimates are for JX Luxventure Limited earnings to decrease by -102.60%.

JXJT Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 09.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 84.80% of JX Luxventure Limited shares while 2.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.48%. There are 2.20% institutions holding the JX Luxventure Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.22% of the shares, roughly 13120.0 JXJT shares worth $40803.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 2522.0 shares worth $7843.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.