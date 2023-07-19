An Overview of Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.29 million Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.68 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.88B. SCI’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.36% off its 52-week high of $75.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $56.85, which suggests the last value was 13.44% up since then. When we look at Service Corporation International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 967.78K.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) trade information

Instantly SCI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 67.14 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.00%, with the 5-day performance at -0.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) is -0.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.29 days.

Service Corporation International (SCI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Service Corporation International share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.08% over the past 6 months, a -7.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Service Corporation International will fall -3.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $986.1 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Service Corporation International’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $995.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $990.86 million and $977.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Service Corporation International earnings to decrease by -25.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

SCI Dividends

Service Corporation International is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04. The 1.64% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.64% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.93% of Service Corporation International shares while 92.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.39%. There are 92.59% institutions holding the Service Corporation International stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.27% of the shares, roughly 15.53 million SCI shares worth $1.02 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.08% or 15.23 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.79 million shares estimated at $314.64 million under it, the former controlled 3.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $292.05 million.