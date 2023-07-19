An Overview Of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX)

In the latest trading session, 0.44 million Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.97 changing hands around $0.11 or 2.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $253.21M. BDTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.83% off its 52-week high of $6.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.18, which suggests the last value was 76.26% up since then. When we look at Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.09 million.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Instantly BDTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.14 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 2.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 176.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) is 148.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 82.12% over the past 6 months, a 21.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 27.70%.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.03% of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares while 75.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.67%. There are 75.50% institutions holding the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.78% of the shares, roughly 5.4 million BDTX shares worth $10.2 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.45% or 3.45 million shares worth $6.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.48 million shares estimated at $0.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.45 million.