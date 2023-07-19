American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.14. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $59.25 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.89B. AIGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -9.5% off its 52-week high of $64.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $45.66, which suggests the last value was 22.94% up since then. When we look at American International Group Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Analysts gave the American International Group Inc. (AIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AIG as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American International Group Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.59.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) trade information

Instantly AIG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 59.66 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -0.20% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.31%, with the 5-day performance at 1.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is 3.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.04% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AIGâ€™s forecast low is $57.00 with $80.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -35.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.8% for it to hit the projected low.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American International Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -7.10% over the past 6 months, a 40.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American International Group Inc. will rise 33.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 136.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.51 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that American International Group Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $12.59 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.44 billion and $11.1 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 81.60%. The 2023 estimates are for American International Group Inc. earnings to increase by 20.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.70% per year.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 2.43% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.43% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.32% of American International Group Inc. shares while 91.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.85%. There are 91.55% institutions holding the American International Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.60% of the shares, roughly 76.7 million AIG shares worth $3.86 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.18% or 66.44 million shares worth $3.35 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America. With 22.58 million shares estimated at $1.43 billion under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 20.48 million shares worth around $1.03 billion.