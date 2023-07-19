Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 12.28 million Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s per share price at $17.04 changed hands at -$0.08 or -0.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.36B. AFRM’s last price was a discount, traded about -140.43% off its 52-week high of $40.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.62, which suggests the last value was 49.41% up since then. When we look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.29 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Instantly AFRM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.98 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -0.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 76.22%, with the 5-day performance at 5.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is -1.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.03 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Affirm Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.30% over the past 6 months, a -40.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Affirm Holdings Inc. will fall -30.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $406.24 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Affirm Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $428.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $364.13 million and $359.68 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 19.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Affirm Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 9.80%.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.25% of Affirm Holdings Inc. shares while 78.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.90%. There are 78.54% institutions holding the Affirm Holdings Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.65% of the shares, roughly 25.13 million AFRM shares worth $283.16 million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.91% or 21.01 million shares worth $236.78 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. With 21.13 million shares estimated at $238.14 million under it, the former controlled 9.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held about 3.19% of the shares, roughly 7.46 million shares worth around $84.08 million.