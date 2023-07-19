Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.17. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.22 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $11.22B. AEG’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.81% off its 52-week high of $5.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.76, which suggests the last value was 27.97% up since then. When we look at Aegon N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the Aegon N.V. (AEG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AEG as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aegon N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) trade information

Instantly AEG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.34 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 subtracted -0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.57%, with the 5-day performance at -1.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) is 8.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.82% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AEG’s forecast low is $3.94 with $7.58 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aegon N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.33% over the past 6 months, a -68.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aegon N.V. will rise 5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.30% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Aegon N.V. earnings to decrease by -213.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.50% per year.

AEG Dividends

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 6.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.34. It is important to note, however, that the 6.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Aegon N.V. shares while 9.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.41%. There are 9.41% institutions holding the Aegon N.V. stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.96% of the shares, roughly 125.81 million AEG shares worth $540.98 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.89% or 18.81 million shares worth $80.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 98.31 million shares estimated at $495.47 million under it, the former controlled 4.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 0.30% of the shares, roughly 6.27 million shares worth around $31.58 million.