Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.24 million Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.04. With the company’s per share price at $2.05 changed hands at $0.46 or 28.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $58.92M. ADES’s last price was a discount, traded about -213.66% off its 52-week high of $6.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 42.93% up since then. When we look at Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 105.38K.

Analysts gave the Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ADES as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) trade information

Instantly ADES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0900 on Tuesday, 07/18/23 added 28.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.64%, with the 5-day performance at 20.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) is 40.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 77010.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 65.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADES’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -192.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -192.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (ADES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.23% over the past 6 months, a -37.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -16.40%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $22.3 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by -114.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 50.00% per year.

ADES Dividends

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.00% of Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. shares while 24.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.81%. There are 24.19% institutions holding the Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. stock share, with Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held 10.50% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million ADES shares worth $5.48 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 0.92 million shares worth $2.51 million as of Sep 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $1.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 1.60% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.84 million.