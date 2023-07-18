Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $66.80 changing hands around $0.04 or 0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.67B. WOLF’s current price is a discount, trading about -87.84% off its 52-week high of $125.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.02, which suggests the last value was 41.59% up since then. When we look at Wolfspeed Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Analysts gave the Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended WOLF as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Wolfspeed Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Instantly WOLF is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 68.02 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.24%, with the 5-day performance at 3.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) is 21.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 20.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.7 days.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wolfspeed Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -16.36% over the past 6 months, a 4.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -32.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wolfspeed Inc. will fall -900.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -550.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $222.82 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Wolfspeed Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $233.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $228.5 million and $239.28 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -2.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Wolfspeed Inc. earnings to increase by 19.10%.

WOLF Dividends

Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.