Why Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.98 million Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $1.93 changed hands at -$0.49 or -20.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.10M. VIRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -372.02% off its 52-week high of $9.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 88.6% up since then. When we look at Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Analysts gave the Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VIRI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Instantly VIRI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 26.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.42 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -20.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 717.80%, with the 5-day performance at 26.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) is -0.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 83.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIRI’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -521.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -521.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Virios Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 628.30% over the past 6 months, a 74.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Virios Therapeutics Inc. will rise 84.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.60% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Virios Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 42.30%.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 12.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.05% of Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares while 10.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.18%. There are 10.71% institutions holding the Virios Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.88% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million VIRI shares worth $59465.0.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 0.15 million shares worth $35081.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $30173.0 under it, the former controlled 0.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 38500.0 shares worth around $11550.0.