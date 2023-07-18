Why Investors Should Stick to Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) Stock in 2023

In the last trading session, 4.71 million Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $13.06 changed hands at -$0.29 or -2.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.91B. PK’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.21% off its 52-week high of $15.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.70, which suggests the last value was 18.07% up since then. When we look at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.55 million.

Analysts gave the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended PK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $PKR/EUR.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Instantly PK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.09 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.77%, with the 5-day performance at -3.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is -2.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.08 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PK’s forecast low is $12.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -91.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 8.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.35% over the past 6 months, a 31.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to increase by 136.50%.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 02. The 4.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 4.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.26% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 95.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.45%. There are 95.23% institutions holding the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.14% of the shares, roughly 32.65 million PK shares worth $384.9 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.01% or 30.21 million shares worth $373.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 10.03 million shares estimated at $147.52 million under it, the former controlled 4.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 3.16% of the shares, roughly 7.01 million shares worth around $96.38 million.