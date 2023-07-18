Why CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2023

In the latest trading session, 3.58 million CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.65 changed hands at -$0.44 or -4.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.08B. CCCS’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.04% off its 52-week high of $11.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.19, which suggests the last value was 23.1% up since then. When we look at CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Analysts gave the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CCCS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) trade information

Instantly CCCS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.11 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -4.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.36%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) is -1.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CCCS’s forecast low is $10.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.1% for it to hit the projected low.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 22.50% over the past 6 months, a 11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will rise 40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $208.5 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $214.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $192.79 million and $195.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.00%.

The 2023 estimates are for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 113.00%.

CCCS Dividends

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.62% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. shares while 96.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.71%. There are 96.10% institutions holding the CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. stock share, with Advent International Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 56.60% of the shares, roughly 355.63 million CCCS shares worth $3.19 billion.

Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 53.08 million shares worth $476.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. With 14.73 million shares estimated at $128.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 1.30% of the shares, roughly 8.04 million shares worth around $69.97 million.