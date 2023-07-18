When Will KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 0.63 million KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.01 changing hands around $0.09 or 9.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $110.35M. KULR’s current price is a discount, trading about -119.8% off its 52-week high of $2.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.55, which suggests the last value was 45.54% up since then. When we look at KULR Technology Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 342.54K.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

Instantly KULR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 33.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 9.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.83%, with the 5-day performance at 33.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) is 45.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 20.16 days.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KULR Technology Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.63% over the past 6 months, a -11.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -12.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 200.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.06 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that KULR Technology Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $588k and $920k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 250.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 260.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.20%. The 2023 estimates are for KULR Technology Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -23.70%.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 14 and August 18.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.69% of KULR Technology Group Inc. shares while 5.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.47%. There are 5.61% institutions holding the KULR Technology Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.62% of the shares, roughly 3.1 million KULR shares worth $2.72 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.74% or 0.88 million shares worth $0.77 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.9 million shares estimated at $2.27 million under it, the former controlled 2.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $0.92 million.