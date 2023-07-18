What Is The Performance Outlook For Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.36 million Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $0.56 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.63M. QNRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4919.64% off its 52-week high of $28.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.42, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 256.27K.

Analysts gave the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QNRX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Quanterix Corporation.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Instantly QNRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5800 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.34%, with the 5-day performance at 19.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) is 6.22% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12450.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QNRX’s forecast low is $2.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3471.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.87% over the past 6 months, a 72.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings to increase by 97.10%.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.30% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares while 0.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.95%. There are 0.87% institutions holding the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 63.63% of the shares, roughly 13900.0 QNRX shares worth $6610.0.

UBS Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 30.01% or 6556.0 shares worth $3118.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 1151.0 shares estimated at $655.0 under it, the former controlled 5.27% of total outstanding shares.