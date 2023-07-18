What Is The Performance Outlook For ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $18.09 changing hands around $0.41 or 2.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.89B. ACVA’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.76% off its 52-week high of $18.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.51, which suggests the last value was 64.01% up since then. When we look at ACV Auctions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

Analysts gave the ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ACVA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ACV Auctions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Instantly ACVA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 18.47 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 2.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 120.34%, with the 5-day performance at 3.25% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) is 1.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.6 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACVA’s forecast low is $15.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.08% for it to hit the projected low.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ACV Auctions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 98.14% over the past 6 months, a 66.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ACV Auctions Inc. will rise 12.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $119.94 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that ACV Auctions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $118.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $115.07 million and $105.42 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for ACV Auctions Inc. earnings to decrease by -4.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.80% per year.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 07.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.33% of ACV Auctions Inc. shares while 91.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.78%. There are 91.60% institutions holding the ACV Auctions Inc. stock share, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 12.66% of the shares, roughly 16.4 million ACVA shares worth $211.74 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.17% or 11.88 million shares worth $153.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.99 million shares estimated at $58.67 million under it, the former controlled 4.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 3.57 million shares worth around $29.29 million.