US Foods Holding Corp. Is Forecast To Drop -22.76% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.99 changing hands around $0.15 or 0.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.33B. USFD’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.2% off its 52-week high of $44.52. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.49, which suggests the last value was 42.06% up since then. When we look at US Foods Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Analysts gave the US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended USFD as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. US Foods Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.76.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) trade information

Instantly USFD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.36%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 44.52 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 0.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.31%, with the 5-day performance at -0.36% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) is 5.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, USFD’s forecast low is $44.00 with $54.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.02% for it to hit the projected low.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the US Foods Holding Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.97% over the past 6 months, a 21.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for US Foods Holding Corp. will rise 13.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.34 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that US Foods Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $9.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.83 billion and $8.75 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.40%. The 2023 estimates are for US Foods Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 87.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.60% per year.

USFD Dividends

US Foods Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.