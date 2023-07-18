The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.18 million The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.63. With the company’s per share price at $1.17 changed hands at -$0.13 or -10.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.91M. NCTY’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.32% off its 52-week high of $2.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 61.54% up since then. When we look at The9 Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.68K.

Analysts gave the The9 Limited (NCTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NCTY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The9 Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.38%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -10.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 106.35%, with the 5-day performance at 22.38% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is 69.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84440.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.53 days.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.25%.

NCTY Dividends

The9 Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 29.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.98% of The9 Limited shares while 1.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.71%. There are 1.68% institutions holding the The9 Limited stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.39% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million NCTY shares worth $86307.0.

Barclays Plc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.27% or 76000.0 shares worth $59249.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 8161.0 shares estimated at $8813.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.