The Most Interesting Shares Today: Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS)

In the last trading session, 2.22 million Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.05. With the company’s per share price at $26.71 changed hands at $1.36 or 5.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.64B. SHLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.42% off its 52-week high of $32.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.92, which suggests the last value was 47.88% up since then. When we look at Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.61 million.

Analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SHLS as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Instantly SHLS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 26.91 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 5.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.27%, with the 5-day performance at 12.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 6.63% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.48 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHLS’s forecast low is $19.00 with $42.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -57.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.30% over the past 6 months, a 59.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 32.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $114.96 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $137.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73.49 million and $90.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 51.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. earnings to increase by 59.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 48.40% per year.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 01.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders