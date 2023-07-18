The Most Interesting Shares Today: Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO)

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.30. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.16 changing hands around $0.61 or 17.18% at last look, the market valuation stands at $59.02M. EVLO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1481.73% off its 52-week high of $65.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.49, which suggests the last value was 88.22% up since then. When we look at Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 624.15K.

Analysts gave the Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended EVLO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$3.3.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Instantly EVLO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.08%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.48 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 17.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.08%, with the 5-day performance at 23.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) is 150.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.13% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EVLO’s forecast low is $20.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -861.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -380.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Evelo Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.93% over the past 6 months, a 61.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Evelo Biosciences Inc. will rise 58.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.40% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Evelo Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 43.10%.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 0.81 million shares worth $3.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.74 million shares estimated at $19.87 million under it, the former controlled 4.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 2.09 million shares worth around $8.76 million.