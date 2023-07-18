The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Stock Forecast for 2023 with -73.38% Downside

In the last trading session, 3.64 million The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s per share price at $35.76 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.02B. MOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -75.7% off its 52-week high of $62.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.44, which suggests the last value was 12.08% up since then. When we look at The Mosaic Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.38 million.

Analysts gave the The Mosaic Company (MOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended MOS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Mosaic Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.25.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Instantly MOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 37.26 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 0.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.06%, with the 5-day performance at -0.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is 2.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.65, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MOS’s forecast low is $32.00 with $62.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.51% for it to hit the projected low.

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Mosaic Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.48% over the past 6 months, a -60.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -47.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Mosaic Company will fall -65.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -62.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -28.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.24 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that The Mosaic Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.4 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.37 billion and $5.79 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -41.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.70%. The 2023 estimates are for The Mosaic Company earnings to increase by 135.50%.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04. The 2.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of The Mosaic Company shares while 96.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.39%. There are 96.89% institutions holding the The Mosaic Company stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 13.42% of the shares, roughly 44.56 million MOS shares worth $2.04 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.76% or 39.04 million shares worth $1.79 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 20.56 million shares estimated at $943.15 million under it, the former controlled 6.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 3.21% of the shares, roughly 10.67 million shares worth around $489.42 million.