TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) Stock Could Reward Investors With A -36.9% Loss

In the last trading session, 3.19 million TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $18.13 changed hands at -$0.24 or -1.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.44B. TU’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.61% off its 52-week high of $23.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.32, which suggests the last value was -1.05% down since then. When we look at TELUS Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Analysts gave the TELUS Corporation (TU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TU as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TELUS Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) trade information

Instantly TU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.51 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.11%, with the 5-day performance at -5.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) is -5.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TU’s forecast low is $20.59 with $24.82 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -36.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.57% for it to hit the projected low.

TELUS Corporation (TU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TELUS Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.88% over the past 6 months, a -12.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TELUS Corporation will fall -26.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.77 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that TELUS Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.3 billion and $3.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.60%. The 2023 estimates are for TELUS Corporation earnings to decrease by -6.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.63% per year.

TU Dividends

TELUS Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 6.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.09. It is important to note, however, that the 6.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.02% of TELUS Corporation shares while 57.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.24%. There are 57.23% institutions holding the TELUS Corporation stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.74% of the shares, roughly 155.42 million TU shares worth $3.09 billion.

Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.20% or 60.79 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Reaves Utility Income Fund. With 6.15 million shares estimated at $132.44 million under it, the former controlled 0.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Reaves Utility Income Fund held about 0.29% of the shares, roughly 4.12 million shares worth around $88.79 million.