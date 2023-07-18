Stock Performance And Forecast For Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.

In the last trading session, 4.59 million Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.14. With the company’s per share price at $7.32 changed hands at $0.11 or 1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.06B. YMM’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.07% off its 52-week high of $10.18. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.58, which suggests the last value was 37.43% up since then. When we look at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.45 million.

Analysts gave the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended YMM as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.51 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.50%, with the 5-day performance at 7.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is 5.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.88 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, YMM’s forecast low is $56.24 with $106.32 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1352.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -668.31% for it to hit the projected low.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -20.61% over the past 6 months, a 1,000.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will rise 50.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $277.03 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $301.69 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $249.33 million and $254.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. earnings to increase by 106.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 28.60% per year.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 21 and August 25.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares while 48.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.99%. There are 48.96% institutions holding the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock share, with All-Stars Investment Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.74% of the shares, roughly 44.13 million YMM shares worth $335.84 million.

Farallon Capital Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 43.81 million shares worth $333.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. With 30.76 million shares estimated at $246.12 million under it, the former controlled 3.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held about 1.31% of the shares, roughly 12.23 million shares worth around $104.3 million.