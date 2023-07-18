Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 3.45 million Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at $0.06 or 19.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $80.90M. RBT’s last price was a discount, traded about -2592.31% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.25, which suggests the last value was 35.9% up since then. When we look at Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 753.65K.

Analysts gave the Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RBT as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.26.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) trade information

Instantly RBT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3998 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 19.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.98%, with the 5-day performance at 22.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) is -2.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RBT’s forecast low is $1.90 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -669.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -387.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $175.78 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $190.09 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Rubicon Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 58.90%.

RBT Dividends

Rubicon Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.28% of Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares while 68.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.31%. There are 68.55% institutions holding the Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock share, with Palantir Technologies Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.68% of the shares, roughly 8.94 million RBT shares worth $5.87 million.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.07% or 3.88 million shares worth $2.54 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF held about 0.12% of the shares, roughly 75476.0 shares worth around $75045.0.