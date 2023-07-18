RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.02 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.15% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.63B. RLJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -34.43% off its 52-week high of $13.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.27, which suggests the last value was 7.49% up since then. When we look at RLJ Lodging Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) trade information

Instantly RLJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.86 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.34%, with the 5-day performance at -5.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is -1.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.88 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the RLJ Lodging Trust share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.05% over the past 6 months, a 19.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -5.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for RLJ Lodging Trust will rise 31.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $358.12 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $331.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $330.5 million and $311.77 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.50%. The 2023 estimates are for RLJ Lodging Trust earnings to increase by 105.10%.

RLJ Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 3.20% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 3.20% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.64% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares while 96.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.13%. There are 96.52% institutions holding the RLJ Lodging Trust stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.28% of the shares, roughly 24.31 million RLJ shares worth $257.47 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.74% or 18.68 million shares worth $198.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.26 million shares estimated at $91.25 million under it, the former controlled 4.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 4.95 million shares worth around $52.38 million.