PANW Stock Forecast 2023: Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Is Weak With A -22.78% Downside

In the last trading session, 5.8 million Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s per share price at $250.05 changed hands at $8.79 or 3.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $75.77B. PANW’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.53% off its 52-week high of $258.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $132.22, which suggests the last value was 47.12% up since then. When we look at Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 million.

Analysts gave the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PANW as a Hold, 33 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 251.88 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 3.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 79.20%, with the 5-day performance at 1.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is 4.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $253.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 1.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PANW’s forecast low is $180.00 with $307.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.01% for it to hit the projected low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palo Alto Networks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 83.05% over the past 6 months, a 69.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -3.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Palo Alto Networks Inc. earnings to increase by 47.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.88% per year.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders