Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) Stock Forecast For 2023: $65.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $51.29 changing hands around $2.15 or 4.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.92B. NE’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.76% off its 52-week high of $49.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.19, which suggests the last value was 50.89% up since then. When we look at Noble Corporation Plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Analysts gave the Noble Corporation Plc (NE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NE as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Noble Corporation Plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.45.

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) trade information

Instantly NE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.39%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 51.42 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 4.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.01%, with the 5-day performance at 7.39% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE) is 32.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.99 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.7% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NE’s forecast low is $50.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Noble Corporation Plc will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 58.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600.58 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Noble Corporation Plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $643.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $275 million and $291.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 118.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 120.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Noble Corporation Plc earnings to decrease by -66.80%.

NE Dividends

Noble Corporation Plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 2.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE:NE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.99% of Noble Corporation Plc shares while 72.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.45%. There are 72.73% institutions holding the Noble Corporation Plc stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.65% of the shares, roughly 7.83 million NE shares worth $295.13 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.47% or 6.19 million shares worth $244.5 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and PIMCO Income Fd. With 3.19 million shares estimated at $120.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PIMCO Income Fd held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 3.01 million shares worth around $113.39 million.