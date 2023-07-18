Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the latest trading session, 2.41 million Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.08. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.13 changed hands at -$0.02 or -11.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.92M. NEPTâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -2776.92% off its 52-week high of $3.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 15.38% up since then. When we look at Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 550.73K.

Analysts gave the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NEPT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Instantly NEPT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1649 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -11.71% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.11%, with the 5-day performance at -19.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is -26.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.41% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NEPTâ€™s forecast low is $21.94 with $21.94 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -16776.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16776.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -79.43% over the past 6 months, a 66.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -47.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 56.30%.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.77% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares while 32.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.19%. There are 32.65% institutions holding the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.26% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million NEPT shares worth $0.29 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.67% or 0.4 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 47284.0 shares estimated at $34479.0 under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 8966.0 shares worth around $4841.0.