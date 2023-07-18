Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the latest trading session, 2.68 million Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.21. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.79 changed hands at -$0.14 or -14.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.47M. NLTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -69.62% off its 52-week high of $1.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 51.9% up since then. When we look at Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 83260.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 116.69K.

Analysts gave the Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NLTX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) trade information

Instantly NLTX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9400 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -14.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 55.21%, with the 5-day performance at -6.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) is 6.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NLTX’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -89.87% for it to hit the projected low.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NLTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.32% over the past 6 months, a 37.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. will rise 85.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 5.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.10% per year.

NLTX Dividends

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.20% of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. shares while 40.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.38%. There are 40.40% institutions holding the Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.92% of the shares, roughly 3.82 million NLTX shares worth $2.68 million.

Lynx1 Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.67% or 2.43 million shares worth $1.7 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.49 million shares estimated at $0.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.24 million.