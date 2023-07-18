Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.57 million Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $3.18 changed hands at $0.07 or 2.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $815.54M. NNDM’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.61% off its 52-week high of $3.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.06, which suggests the last value was 35.22% up since then. When we look at Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Analysts gave the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NNDM as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.24 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 2.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 38.26%, with the 5-day performance at 4.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 31.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NNDM’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -214.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -214.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Nano Dimension Ltd. earnings to decrease by -8.70%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 30 and September 04.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares while 29.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.79%. There are 29.52% institutions holding the Nano Dimension Ltd. stock share, with Murchinson Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.83% of the shares, roughly 14.51 million NNDM shares worth $41.93 million.

Anson Funds Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.58% or 13.98 million shares worth $40.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. With 5.07 million shares estimated at $14.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $7.23 million.