Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MBLY): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $43.69 changing hands around $0.33 or 0.75% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.90B. MBLY’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.12% off its 52-week high of $48.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.85, which suggests the last value was 43.12% up since then. When we look at Mobileye Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.53 million.

Analysts gave the Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MBLY as a Hold, 17 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mobileye Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) trade information

Instantly MBLY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 44.48 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.60%, with the 5-day performance at 6.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) is 9.95% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.01 days.

Mobileye Global Inc. (MBLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mobileye Global Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 32.46% over the past 6 months, a -20.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $450.42 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Mobileye Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $549.63 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Mobileye Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.09% per year.

MBLY Dividends

Mobileye Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of Mobileye Global Inc. shares while 134.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 136.34%. There are 134.77% institutions holding the Mobileye Global Inc. stock share, with Norges Bank Investment Management the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 21.71% of the shares, roughly 12.09 million MBLY shares worth $423.73 million.

Jennison Associates LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.65% or 8.71 million shares worth $376.91 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. With 3.78 million shares estimated at $107.87 million under it, the former controlled 7.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 1.59 million shares worth around $55.68 million.