MGM Resorts International’s (NYSE: MGM) Stock Could Appreciate By -32.81%

In the last trading session, 3.94 million MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $48.19 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.80B. MGM’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.03% off its 52-week high of $49.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.43, which suggests the last value was 41.0% up since then. When we look at MGM Resorts International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

Analysts gave the MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MGM as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MGM Resorts International’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Instantly MGM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 49.65 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -0.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.72%, with the 5-day performance at 5.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is 9.92% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MGM’s forecast low is $46.90 with $64.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.68% for it to hit the projected low.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MGM Resorts International share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 23.79% over the past 6 months, a -44.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MGM Resorts International will rise 1,666.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 140.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.8 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.26 billion and $3.42 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.50%. The 2023 estimates are for MGM Resorts International earnings to increase by 44.60%.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 0.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders