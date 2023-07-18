Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU)

In the latest trading session, 1.76 million Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.14. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.32 changing hands around $0.06 or 4.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $116.08M. VERU’s current price is a discount, trading about -1759.85% off its 52-week high of $24.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 29.55% up since then. When we look at Veru Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

Analysts gave the Veru Inc. (VERU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VERU as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Veru Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 4.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -75.01%, with the 5-day performance at 7.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) is 0.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VERU’s forecast low is $1.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -581.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 24.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Veru Inc. (VERU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Veru Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.92% over the past 6 months, a -21.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Veru Inc. will rise 28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -26.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.22 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Veru Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $9.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $9.6 million and $2.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 275.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Veru Inc. earnings to decrease by -21.00%.

VERU Dividends

Veru Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.42% of Veru Inc. shares while 57.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.68%. There are 57.94% institutions holding the Veru Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.00% of the shares, roughly 7.14 million VERU shares worth $8.28 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.25% or 4.68 million shares worth $5.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.92 million shares estimated at $10.16 million under it, the former controlled 2.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.71% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $5.58 million.