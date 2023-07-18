Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE)

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s per share price at $4.69 changed hands at $0.24 or 5.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $202.98M. CUE’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.17% off its 52-week high of $5.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.18, which suggests the last value was 53.52% up since then. When we look at Cue Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 421.87K.

Analysts gave the Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CUE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) trade information

Instantly CUE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.89 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 5.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.56%, with the 5-day performance at 6.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) is 24.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.1% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CUE’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -219.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cue Biopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.54% over the past 6 months, a 18.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cue Biopharma Inc. will rise 18.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -9.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 133.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $910k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Cue Biopharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $910k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26k and $68k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3,400.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,238.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Cue Biopharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.30%.

CUE Dividends

Cue Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.42% of Cue Biopharma Inc. shares while 29.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 31.00%. There are 29.63% institutions holding the Cue Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Slate Path Capital, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.56% of the shares, roughly 2.4 million CUE shares worth $8.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.83% or 1.65 million shares worth $5.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $2.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $1.14 million.