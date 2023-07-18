Let’s Jump Into The Interlink Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: LINK) Stock Forecast

In the latest trading session, 1.76 million Interlink Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.93 changed hands at -$1.04 or -9.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $74.82M. LINK’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.36% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.25, which suggests the last value was 26.99% up since then. When we look at Interlink Electronics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2300.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.36K.

Analysts gave the Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LINK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Interlink Electronics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Interlink Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) trade information

Instantly LINK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.88 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -9.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.69%, with the 5-day performance at -9.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Interlink Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) is -8.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6470.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.71% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LINK’s forecast low is $21.00 with $21.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -111.48% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -111.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Interlink Electronics Inc. (LINK) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.24 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Interlink Electronics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.52 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Interlink Electronics Inc. earnings to increase by 262.60%.

LINK Dividends

Interlink Electronics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Interlink Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 82.69% of Interlink Electronics Inc. shares while 0.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.78%. There are 0.14% institutions holding the Interlink Electronics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 2980.0 LINK shares worth $27113.0.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 356.0 shares worth $3239.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 2544.0 shares estimated at $22489.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 2853.0 shares worth around $25221.0.