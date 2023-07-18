Is The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.56 million The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s most recent per share price at $64.38 changing hands around $0.49 or 0.76% at last look, the market valuation stands at $116.53B. TD’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.77% off its 52-week high of $70.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.43, which suggests the last value was 13.9% up since then. When we look at The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.26 million.

Analysts gave the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TD as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.58.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

Instantly TD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.59%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 64.36 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.59%, with the 5-day performance at 4.59% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is 5.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 35.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.97, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TD’s forecast low is $52.10 with $88.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.07% for it to hit the projected low.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Toronto-Dominion Bank share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.98% over the past 6 months, a -6.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Toronto-Dominion Bank will rise 3.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $9.43 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023 will be $9.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8.7 billion and $9.21 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.50%. The 2023 estimates are for The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings to increase by 22.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.15% per year.

TD Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 24. The 4.53% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.89. It is important to note, however, that the 4.53% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares while 58.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.82%. There are 58.76% institutions holding the The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.97% of the shares, roughly 164.97 million TD shares worth $10.63 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 89.04 million shares worth $5.74 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 24.0 million shares estimated at $1.55 billion under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 13.86 million shares worth around $892.99 million.