Is Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) the next life-changing stock to watch out for?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $49.49 changed hands at $5.38 or 12.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.83B. SYM’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.77% off its 52-week high of $53.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.75, which suggests the last value was 82.32% up since then. When we look at Symbotic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 863.87K.

Analysts gave the Symbotic Inc. (SYM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SYM as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Symbotic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) trade information

Instantly SYM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 49.78 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 12.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 314.49%, with the 5-day performance at 8.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) is 2.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.23, meaning bulls need a downside of -32.93% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SYM’s forecast low is $32.00 with $52.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 35.34% for it to hit the projected low.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Symbotic Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 250.00% over the past 6 months, a -154.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Symbotic Inc. will fall -66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 310.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $261.02 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Symbotic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $299.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $96.3 million and $244.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 171.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Symbotic Inc. earnings to increase by 95.60%.

SYM Dividends

Symbotic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 01.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.56% of Symbotic Inc. shares while 58.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.45%. There are 58.08% institutions holding the Symbotic Inc. stock share, with Softbank Group Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 35.80% of the shares, roughly 22.0 million SYM shares worth $1.09 billion.

SB Global Advisers Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 32.55% or 20.0 million shares worth $989.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF. With 0.61 million shares estimated at $30.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF held about 0.82% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $24.43 million.