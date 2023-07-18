Is Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the latest trading session, 0.62 million Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.29 changing hands around $0.1 or 3.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $40.68B. MFG’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.3% off its 52-week high of $3.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.10, which suggests the last value was 36.17% up since then. When we look at Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 817.39K.

Analysts gave the Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended MFG as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) trade information

Instantly MFG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.31 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.85%, with the 5-day performance at 4.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) is 9.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MFG’s forecast low is $2.78 with $4.98 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.37% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mizuho Financial Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.00% over the past 6 months, a 3.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -47.90% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -118.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.60% per year.

MFG Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 3.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. shares while 0.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.54%. There are 0.54% institutions holding the Mizuho Financial Group Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 19.14 million MFG shares worth $63.06 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 11.18 million shares worth $36.82 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Steward Fds-Global Equity Income Fd and Avantis International Equity ETF. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $6.76 million under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Avantis International Equity ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 1.15 million shares worth around $3.8 million.