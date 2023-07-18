Is Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.57 million Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $108.68 changed hands at -$0.55 or -0.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $31.28B. APTV’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.91% off its 52-week high of $124.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $77.96, which suggests the last value was 28.27% up since then. When we look at Aptiv PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.13 million.

Analysts gave the Aptiv PLC (APTV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended APTV as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aptiv PLC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) trade information

Instantly APTV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 113.60 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -0.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is 7.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aptiv PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.02% over the past 6 months, a 28.15% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Aptiv PLC will rise 359.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.83 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Aptiv PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $4.88 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.06 billion and $4.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Aptiv PLC earnings to increase by 0.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.20% per year.

APTV Dividends

Aptiv PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.43% of Aptiv PLC shares while 99.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.42%. There are 99.00% institutions holding the Aptiv PLC stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.11% of the shares, roughly 30.06 million APTV shares worth $3.37 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.03% or 21.73 million shares worth $2.44 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 8.23 million shares estimated at $766.91 million under it, the former controlled 3.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 6.31 million shares worth around $587.96 million.