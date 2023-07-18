Investors Could Make -25.71% On Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Stock

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.63. With the company’s most recent per share price at $233.88 changing hands around $6.04 or 2.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $121.86B. AMGN’s current price is a discount, trading about -26.85% off its 52-week high of $296.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $211.71, which suggests the last value was 9.48% up since then. When we look at Amgen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

Analysts gave the Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended AMGN as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) trade information

Instantly AMGN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.48%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 233.43 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.95%, with the 5-day performance at 4.48% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is 2.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $246.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.19% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AMGN’s forecast low is $175.00 with $294.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 25.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Amgen Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.93% over the past 6 months, a 1.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Amgen Inc. earnings to increase by 17.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.54% per year.

AMGN Dividends

Amgen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 3.74% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 8.52. It is important to note, however, that the 3.74% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Amgen Inc. shares while 79.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.00%. There are 79.83% institutions holding the Amgen Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.13% of the shares, roughly 48.78 million AMGN shares worth $11.79 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.00% or 48.07 million shares worth $12.62 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 16.22 million shares estimated at $4.26 billion under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 12.33 million shares worth around $3.24 billion.