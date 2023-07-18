Investor Confidence Inclines As The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Shares Gain $0.43

In the latest trading session, 34.46 million The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.25. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.98 changing hands around $0.43 or 27.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.75M. MICS’s current price is a discount, trading about -410.1% off its 52-week high of $10.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 52.02% up since then. When we look at The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 922.07K.

Analysts gave the The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MICS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) trade information

Instantly MICS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4900 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 27.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.17%, with the 5-day performance at 10.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) is 47.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 25170.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $111.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MICS’s forecast low is $111.00 with $111.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5506.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5506.06% for it to hit the projected low.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.80%. The 2023 estimates are for The Singing Machine Company Inc. earnings to increase by 155.70%.

MICS Dividends

The Singing Machine Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 21 and August 25.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.83% of The Singing Machine Company Inc. shares while 12.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.95%. There are 12.45% institutions holding the The Singing Machine Company Inc. stock share, with Perritt Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.48% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million MICS shares worth $0.17 million.

Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.37% or 11738.0 shares worth $18312.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund. With 82284.0 shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Perritt Ultra MicroCap Fund held about 0.99% of the shares, roughly 31084.0 shares worth around $0.14 million.