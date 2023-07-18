Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Is A Risk Capital Investorâ€™s Play

In the last trading session, 1.96 million Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.59. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.81M. INPXâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -8331.25% off its 52-week high of $13.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 31.25% up since then. When we look at Inpixonâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.63 million.

Analysts gave the Inpixon (INPX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended INPX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Inpixonâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1960 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -3.86% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.47%, with the 5-day performance at -7.43% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -22.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.92 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Inpixonâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017 will be $4.63 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -69.10%.

The 2023 estimates are for Inpixon earnings to increase by 36.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Inpixon shares while 3.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.16%. There are 3.13% institutions holding the Inpixon stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million INPX shares worth $61296.0.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.09% or 36000.0 shares worth $15480.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 31900.0 shares estimated at $54230.0 under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 25746.0 shares worth around $43768.0.