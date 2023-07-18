HLN Stock: More Upside For Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN)?

In the last trading session, 3.33 million Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.21. With the company’s per share price at $8.36 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.30B. HLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.25% off its 52-week high of $9.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.59, which suggests the last value was 33.13% up since then. When we look at Haleon plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Analysts gave the Haleon plc (HLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HLN as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.41 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.50%, with the 5-day performance at 2.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is 1.83% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.3 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.07, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLN’s forecast low is $7.13 with $10.76 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Haleon plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.50% over the past 6 months, a 60.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Haleon plc earnings to decrease by -23.80%.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 1.44% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.44% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.41% of Haleon plc shares while 7.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.89%. There are 7.39% institutions holding the Haleon plc stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.43% of the shares, roughly 112.06 million HLN shares worth $912.13 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 30.29 million shares worth $246.58 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 63.92 million shares estimated at $511.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 8.5 million shares worth around $68.01 million.