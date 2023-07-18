GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.21 million GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $0.35 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.91M. GTBP’s last price was a discount, traded about -785.71% off its 52-week high of $3.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.18, which suggests the last value was 48.57% up since then. When we look at GT Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 566.19K.

Analysts gave the GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GTBP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GT Biopharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) trade information

Instantly GTBP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3650 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 3.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.82%, with the 5-day performance at 23.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) is 8.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTBP’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1328.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -471.43% for it to hit the projected low.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GT Biopharma Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -65.30% over the past 6 months, a 46.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 66.10%. The 2023 estimates are for GT Biopharma Inc. earnings to increase by 68.20%.

GTBP Dividends

GT Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.98% of GT Biopharma Inc. shares while 17.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.38%. There are 17.28% institutions holding the GT Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.88% of the shares, roughly 2.2 million GTBP shares worth $1.21 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.01% or 1.13 million shares worth $1.0 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.8 million shares estimated at $0.71 million under it, the former controlled 2.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.24 million.