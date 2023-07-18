Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX)’s Stock Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s per share price at $2.97 changed hands at $0.22 or 8.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $127.44M. GRTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.88% off its 52-week high of $3.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 62.29% up since then. When we look at Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 620.31K.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) trade information

Instantly GRTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.99 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 8.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 99.33%, with the 5-day performance at 1.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) is -9.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.56 days.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Galera Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 60.54% over the past 6 months, a 13.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Galera Therapeutics Inc. will rise 14.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Galera Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 26.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.40% per year.

GRTX Dividends

Galera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)’s Major holders