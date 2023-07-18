Funko Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.46. With the company’s per share price at $8.23 changed hands at $0.08 or 0.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $515.44M. FNKO’s last price was a discount, traded about -237.67% off its 52-week high of $27.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.14, which suggests the last value was 13.24% up since then. When we look at Funko Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 507.97K.

Analysts gave the Funko Inc. (FNKO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FNKO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Funko Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.39.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) trade information

Instantly FNKO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.56 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 0.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.56%, with the 5-day performance at -20.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) is -38.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.7 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.97 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.48% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FNKO’s forecast low is $6.50 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -143.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.02% for it to hit the projected low.

Funko Inc. (FNKO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Funko Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.43% over the past 6 months, a -110.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Funko Inc. will fall -250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $252.82 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Funko Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $342.83 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $315.72 million and $319.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -19.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Funko Inc. earnings to decrease by -116.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.40% per year.

FNKO Dividends

Funko Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.90% of Funko Inc. shares while 95.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.48%. There are 95.60% institutions holding the Funko Inc. stock share, with Tcg Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 26.51% of the shares, roughly 12.52 million FNKO shares worth $118.07 million.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.67% or 4.1 million shares worth $38.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and MFS New Discovery Fund. With 1.57 million shares estimated at $16.99 million under it, the former controlled 3.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $10.02 million.