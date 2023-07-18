Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE: FACT) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.02. With the company’s per share price at $9.50 changed hands at $1.84 or 24.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $108.11M. FACT’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.53% off its 52-week high of $10.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.58, which suggests the last value was 20.21% up since then. When we look at Freedom Acquisition I Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 159.07K.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) trade information

Instantly FACT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.00 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 24.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.94%, with the 5-day performance at -9.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) is -9.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6030.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (FACT) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Freedom Acquisition I Corp. earnings to increase by 0.80%.

FACT Dividends

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. shares while 72.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.06%. There are 72.06% institutions holding the Freedom Acquisition I Corp. stock share, with Glazer Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.03% of the shares, roughly 1.24 million FACT shares worth $12.79 million.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.13% or 0.8 million shares worth $8.27 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 0.46 million shares estimated at $4.68 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 0.81% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $2.81 million.