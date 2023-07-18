Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 2.25 million Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.12. With the company’s per share price at $33.65 changed hands at $0.92 or 2.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.67B. FLYW’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.77% off its 52-week high of $33.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.16, which suggests the last value was 49.0% up since then. When we look at Flywire Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Analysts gave the Flywire Corporation (FLYW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FLYW as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Flywire Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Instantly FLYW was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 33.66 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 2.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.52%, with the 5-day performance at 13.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is 5.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLYW’s forecast low is $28.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -12.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flywire Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.68% over the past 6 months, a 61.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flywire Corporation will rise 36.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 375.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.13 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Flywire Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $120.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.54 million and $91.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Flywire Corporation earnings to decrease by -41.10%.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.53% of Flywire Corporation shares while 87.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.98%. There are 87.71% institutions holding the Flywire Corporation stock share, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.70% of the shares, roughly 11.65 million FLYW shares worth $341.91 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.77% or 10.64 million shares worth $312.26 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.78 million shares estimated at $92.43 million under it, the former controlled 3.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 2.72 million shares worth around $66.52 million.