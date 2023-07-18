eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.09 million eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $22.55 changed hands at -$2.08 or -8.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.91B. EXPI’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.78% off its 52-week high of $24.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.96, which suggests the last value was 55.83% up since then. When we look at eXp World Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

Analysts gave the eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EXPI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. eXp World Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) trade information

Instantly EXPI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.98 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -8.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 103.52%, with the 5-day performance at 2.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is 15.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -25.28% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EXPI’s forecast low is $14.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 11.31% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.92% for it to hit the projected low.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the eXp World Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 68.16% over the past 6 months, a 190.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for eXp World Holdings Inc. will rise 33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -7.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.19 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that eXp World Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.16 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.42 billion and $1.24 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -15.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.90%. The 2023 estimates are for eXp World Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -80.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

EXPI Dividends

eXp World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 18 and July 21. The 0.73% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.73% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 52.04% of eXp World Holdings Inc. shares while 29.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.08%. There are 29.77% institutions holding the eXp World Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.90% of the shares, roughly 10.58 million EXPI shares worth $237.92 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.32% or 5.09 million shares worth $114.4 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.04 million shares estimated at $68.46 million under it, the former controlled 4.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.77% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $51.63 million.