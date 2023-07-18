EQX Stock: More Upside For Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX)?

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.47 changing hands around $0.23 or 4.29% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.15B. EQX’s current price is a discount, trading about -6.76% off its 52-week high of $5.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.35, which suggests the last value was 57.04% up since then. When we look at Equinox Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Analysts gave the Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended EQX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Equinox Gold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.46 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 4.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 66.62%, with the 5-day performance at 12.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is 18.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.97% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EQX’s forecast low is $3.80 with $7.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Equinox Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.37% over the past 6 months, a 90.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 19.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -12.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $245.1 million. 0 analysts are of the opinion that Equinox Gold Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $259.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $245.13 million and $381.2 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -32.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Equinox Gold Corp. earnings to decrease by -121.00%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.49% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares while 50.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.89%. There are 50.23% institutions holding the Equinox Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.34% of the shares, roughly 32.35 million EQX shares worth $166.59 million.

Vanguard Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.85% or 8.9 million shares worth $29.2 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 18.0 million shares estimated at $92.72 million under it, the former controlled 5.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.62% of the shares, roughly 11.29 million shares worth around $58.14 million.