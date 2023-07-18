Dow Inc.’s (NYSE: DOW) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the last trading session, 4.32 million Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.34. With the company’s per share price at $52.43 changed hands at -$0.49 or -0.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.99B. DOW’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.12% off its 52-week high of $60.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $42.91, which suggests the last value was 18.16% up since then. When we look at Dow Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

Analysts gave the Dow Inc. (DOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended DOW as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Dow Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Mini Dow Jones Indus.-$5 Sep 23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) trade information

Instantly DOW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 54.66 on Monday, 07/17/23 subtracted -0.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.05%, with the 5-day performance at -1.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) is -0.72% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.67 days.

Dow Inc. (DOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dow Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.41% over the past 6 months, a -52.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -14.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Dow Inc. earnings to decrease by -25.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.23% per year.

DOW Dividends

Dow Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 25. The 5.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.80. It is important to note, however, that the 5.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.13% of Dow Inc. shares while 63.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.05%. There are 63.97% institutions holding the Dow Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.70% of the shares, roughly 61.54 million DOW shares worth $3.37 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.72% or 47.52 million shares worth $2.61 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 21.39 million shares estimated at $1.08 billion under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 16.27 million shares worth around $819.79 million.