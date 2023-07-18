Could DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 1.38 million DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.65 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $329.43M. DBVT’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.48% off its 52-week high of $2.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 34.55% up since then. When we look at DBV Technologies S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81110.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 174.82K.

Analysts gave the DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DBVT as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. DBV Technologies S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) trade information

Instantly DBVT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Monday, 07/17/23 added 0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.84%, with the 5-day performance at -7.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) is -14.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DBVT’s forecast low is $1.40 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -506.06% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 15.15% for it to hit the projected low.

DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DBV Technologies S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.77% over the past 6 months, a 17.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DBV Technologies S.A. will rise 14.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.75 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that DBV Technologies S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $940k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.31 million and $1.46 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -35.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for DBV Technologies S.A. earnings to increase by 30.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.22% per year.

DBVT Dividends

DBV Technologies S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares while 28.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.27%. There are 28.22% institutions holding the DBV Technologies S.A. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.59% of the shares, roughly 14.61 million DBVT shares worth $24.7 million.

Braidwell LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.29% or 12.11 million shares worth $20.46 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $1.44 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Columbia Var Port-Overseas Core Fd held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.66 million shares worth around $1.01 million.